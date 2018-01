BRIEF-AdvanSix Reports Reduced Production Rates At Its Manufacturing Facilities

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc:

* ADVANSIX REPORTS REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES AT ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* ADVANSIX INC - EXPECTS TO INCUR ABOUT $30 TO $35 MILLION UNFAVORABLE IMPACT TO PRE-TAX INCOME IN Q1 OF 2018

* ADVANSIX INC - HAS EXPERIENCED A TEMPORARY PRODUCTION ISSUE AT ITS HOPEWELL, VIRGINIA FACILITY RELATED TO RECENT SEVERE WINTER WEATHER

* ADVANSIX INC - AS A RESULT OF UNPLANNED INTERRUPTION, CAPROLACTAM, RESIN PRODUCTION REDUCED AT RESPECTIVE HOPEWELL, CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA FACILITIES

* ADVANSIX INC - UNPLANNED INTERRUPTION HAS NO ADVERSE IMPACT ON Q4 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ADVANSIX - INFORMED CUSTOMERS OF FORCE MAJEURE EVENT, IS WORKING TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF REDUCED OUTPUT ON CUSTOMERS' OPERATIONS