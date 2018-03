BRIEF-Advantage Announces Qtrly FFO $0.24/Share

March 5 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:

* ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND DRILLING SUCCESSES

* ‍AVERAGE LIQUIDS PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS TARGETED AT 1,900 BBLS/D, EXITING YEAR AT 2,400 BBLS/D​

* ‍ADVANTAGE’S $175 MILLION CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR 2018 IS WEIGHTED APPROXIMATELY 60% TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍PRODUCTION INCREASED 11% IN Q4 OF 2017 TO 245 MMCFE/D (40,857 BOE/D)​

* ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $43.9 MILLION OR $0.24/SHARE FOR QUARTER​

* ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS - ‍2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES A SLIGHT REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION VOLUMES DURING Q2 OF 2018 TO ACHIEVE GUIDANCE OF 255 TO 265 MMCFE/D​