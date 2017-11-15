FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Advantage Solution to acquire stake in Daymon Worldwide from Yonghui Superstores unit and partner via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15(Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit and BC Eagle Holdings, L.P. (BCE) are holding 100 percent stake in Daymon Worldwide Inc. via Daymon Eagle Holdings, L.P. (DE LP) and its unit BC Daymon Corporation (BCD)

* Says co’s unit and BCE plan to set up Daymon New Co LLC (DN) to merge with DE LP and will dissolve DE LP after merger

* Says co’s unit and BCE will transfer shares of DN to Karman Topco L.P. (KT LP) in exchange for 20 percent equities in KT LP

* Says KT LP will transfer shares of DN to Advantage Solution Inc (Advantage) and co’s unit will hold stake in Advantage via KT LP

* This transaction will create a leading global platform to deliver value for both manufacturers and retailers through a broad suite of complementary services

* Says co plans to sign strategic framework agreement with Advantage based on this transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xD722X

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
