BRIEF-Advaxis Submits Conditional MAA For Second-Line Metastatic Cervical Cancer Treatment In European Union

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS SUBMITS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC FOR THE SECOND-LINE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC CERVICAL CANCER IN EUROPEAN UNION

* ADVAXIS INC - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE ASSESSING PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR POTENTIAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC IN EUROPE

* ADVAXIS- DECIDED TO ALIGN, SIMPLIFY STRATEGY BY USING AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC EXCLUSIVELY IN ALL ONGOING AND PLANNED HPV-RELATED CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: