Sept 29 (Reuters) - ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

* ADVENICA SIGNS ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ORDERS SO FAR IN FINLAND - WORTH APPROXIMATELY MSEK 2.5

* LATEST AGREEMENT INCLUDES CRYPTO PRODUCTS DELIVERED IN Q3 OF 2017 AND SUPPORT SERVICES OVER THREE YEARS

* ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES CRYPTO PRODUCTS DELIVERED IN Q3 OF 2017 AND SUPPORT SERVICES OVER THREE YEARS​