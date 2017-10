Sept 25 (Reuters) - ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

* ADVENICA GROWS ITS COMMITMENT TO THE SWEDISH TRANSPORT ADMINISTRATION (TRAFIKVERKET) WITH A THREE YEAR AGREEMENT FOR CRYPTO-SOLUTIONS

* ‍TRAFIKVERKET‘S ORDER INCLUDES SECURICONNECT CRYPTO-SOLUTION TO A VALUE OF 180 000 SEK​

* ‍ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)