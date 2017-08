June 27 (Reuters) - ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

* A SWEDISH AUTHORITY CHOOSES ADVENICA'S CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS IN A NEW PROJECT

* ‍ORDER IS ON ADVENICA'S LATEST SOLUTION ZONEGUARD AND ORDER VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 800,000.​

* ‍ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED THIS FALL.​