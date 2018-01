Jan 24 (Reuters) - ADVENIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY A NEW INVESTMENT OF EUR 26.5 MILLION (DEED IN HAND) IN POING NEAR MUNICH

* SCPI EUROVALYS , CO MANAGED BY ADVENIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTMENT

* PROPERTY HAS 185 PARKINGS, WITH TOTAL SPACE OF 12,818 SQ METERS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2E4E5S0