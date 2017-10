Oct 11 (Reuters) - Advent Claims

* ADVENT CLAIMS- HAS ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH PAN-EUROPEAN CLAIMS SPECIALIST VAN AMEYDE‍​

* ADVENT CLAIMS- AGREEMENT EXTENDS COS CAPABILITIES TO LLOYD’S MANAGING AGENTS AND COVERHOLDERS ACROSS EUROPE AND 40 COUNTRIES

* ADVENT CLAIMS- AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ESTABLISH EUROPEAN OPERATION TO PROVIDE POST-BREXIT SUPPORT