June 12 (Reuters) - Advent International

* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners

* Advent internationalintends to combine IPH with Brammer, to create a leading european distributor of industrial supplies, with over 2.1 billion euros in revenues

* Transaction is subject to antitrust and regulatory clearance‍​ Source Text: bit.ly/2se3c0H