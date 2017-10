Oct 17 (Reuters) - Adventus Zinc Corp

* Adventus Zinc hires new full-time chief financial officer and announces option grant of stock options

* Adventus Zinc Corp - ‍announce hiring of Frances Kwong as its VP, finance, chief financial officer and corporate secretary​

* Adventus Zinc Corp - ‍personnel for role of chief financial officer and corporate secretary to adventus will terminate at end of November 2017​