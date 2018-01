Jan 25 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF ITS COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH EDITAS MEDICINE INC

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES - UNDER TERMS OF EXTENDED AGREEMENT, ADVERUM AND EDITAS ARE EXTENDING RESEARCH PERIOD THROUGH Q3 OF 2018

* SAYS EDITAS MAINTAINS A SERIES OF OPTIONS EXERCISABLE BETWEEN NOW AND AUGUST 2020