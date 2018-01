Jan 4 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - ADVERUM‘S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $186.6 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017.

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - CURRENT CASH POSITION IS EXPECTED TO FUND THREE LEAD GENE THERAPY PROGRAMS THROUGH END OF 2019

* ADVERUM - PLAN TO SUBMIT 2 INVESTIGATIONAL NDA WITH FDA IN H2 2018, FOR ADVM-022 IN WET AMD, ADVM-053 IN HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA