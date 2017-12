Dec 1 (Reuters) - ADVTECH LTD:

* ‍AS RESULT OF CHANGES IMPLEMENTED THROUGH RESTRUCTURING OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATIVE FUNCTIONS IN SCHOOLS DIVISION, CO HAS UNCOVERED INCIDENTS OF FRAUD​

* ‍WAS PERPETRATED BY A FINANCIAL MANAGER IN SCHOOLS DIVISION HEAD OFFICE AND TOOK PLACE OVER A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS BEGINNING IN 2015​

* ‍AMOUNTS WERE NOT EASILY IDENTIFIED AS THEY WERE NOT INDIVIDUALLY SIGNIFICANT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)