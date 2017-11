Nov 6 (Reuters) - AE NEW MEDIA INNOVATIONS SE

* REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY IN THE FIELD OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IS PLANNED

* ‍WADE MENPES-SMITH ELECTED AS CHARIMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD​

* TO ISSUE ‍UP TO 1.15 MILLION NEW SHARES AT EUR 5.40 PER SHARE​