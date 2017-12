Dec 26(Reuters) - AECC Aviation Power Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to reduce capital in a Shenzhen-based 80 percent-owned precision machinery firm and will hold 0 percent stake in the precision machinery firm after the capital reduction

* Says the precision machinery firm will pay 96.7 million yuan to the company’s unit for the capital reduction

