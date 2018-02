BRIEF-AECOM Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.57

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aecom:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q1 REVENUE $4.9 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.50 TO $2.90

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* ‍REITERATING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) GUIDANCE OF $910 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $2.50 AND $2.90​

* ‍COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK WITH ITS ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE OF $600 MILLION TO $800 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $49 BILLION, WHICH IS AN 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $4.64 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RESULTED IN A $113 MILLION BENEFIT IN QUARTER

* A ONE-TIME TAX REPATRIATION TOLL CHARGE OF $71 MILLION WAS ACCRUED IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MILLION​

* Q1 RESULTS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME TAX REPATRIATION TOLL CHARGE OF $71 MILLION WAS ACCRUED DUE TO TAX REFORM

* IMPACT FROM DISCRETE TAX ITEMS WAS EXCLUDED FROM AECOM'S FISCAL Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE & FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE