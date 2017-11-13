FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AECOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2017 / 12:03 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-AECOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - AECOM

* AECOM reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.63 billion

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.90

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AECOM sees ‍fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $110 million​

* AECOM - ‍expect strong cash performance in fiscal 2018 with free cash flow between $600 million and $800 million​

* AECOM sees ‍fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $910 million​

* AECOM - total backlog for Q4 increased 11 pct over prior-year period to $47.5 billion​

* AECOM - ‍included in co’s 2018 guidance is about $20 million-$25 million of costs, which are anticipated to be primarily incurred during Q1 of fiscal 2018​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.