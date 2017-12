Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* INTEGRATED JV FORMED AMONG AECOM, CO AND AREVA NP SIGNED CONTRACT VALUED AT MORE THAN $130 MILLION

* CONTRACT IS TO REPLACE STEAM GENERATORS AT UNIT 6 OF BRUCE NUCLEAR GENERATING STATION IN ONTARIO, CANADA

* WORK UNDER CONTRACT IS SCHEDULED TO REACH SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION IN Q1 OF 2022

* SGRT SIGNED PREFERRED SUPPLIER AGREEMENT FOR STEAM GENERATOR REPLACEMENTS AT UNIT 6'S REMAINING FIVE UNITS