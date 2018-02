BRIEF-Aecon Issues Statement About Proposed Transaction With CCCC International Holding Limited

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* AECON ISSUES STATEMENT ABOUT PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH CCCC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

* AECON - DOES NOT OWN ANY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RELATED TO NUCLEAR ENERGY; NOR DOES IT POSSESS OTHER “SENSITIVE PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY”

* AECON GROUP SAYS “FOLLOWING CLOSE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH CCCI, AECON WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ITS CANADIAN MANAGEMENT TEAM”

* AECON - CCCI DOES NOT RECEIVE GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

* AECON - PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH CCCI DOES NOT RESULT IN A CANADIAN (OR ANY) CROWN CORPORATION BIDDING AGAINST A PRIVATE CO