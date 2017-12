Dec 22 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* COURT APPROVES AECON PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* AECON GROUP INC - ‍ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE ISSUED FINAL ORDER APPROVING PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WHERE CCCC INTERNATIONAL WILL BUY CO

* AECON GROUP INC - ARRANGEMENT WITH CCCC INTERNATIONAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF Q1 OF 2018