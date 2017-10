BRIEF-Aedas files documents to regulator to enter spanish stock exchange

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aedas Homes:

* FILES DOCUMENTS TO REGULATOR TO ENTER SPANISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* AEDAS SAYS INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE OF OFFERING BETWEEN 31.65 EUROS AND 33.15 EUROS

* AEDAS SAYS EXPECTS ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO LIST ON SPANISH STOCK EXCHANGES ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 20

* AEDAS SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS IN NEXT THREE FISCAL YEARS

* AEDAS SAYS PLANS TO RAISE UP TO ABOUT 100 MILLION EURO IN THE NEW SHARES OFFER Source text: bit.ly/2yrlDmJ

