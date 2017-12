Dec 21 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF REMAINING 35 PERCENT OF REAL ESTATE FUND PETRARCA

* AFTER ACQUISITION REACHES 100 PERCENT STAKE IN FUND PETRARCA

* PRICE FOR ACQUISITION OF 35 PERCENT STAKE WAS EUR 1.7 MILLION

* FUND PETRARCA OWNS 5 PROPERTIES IN MILAN AREA