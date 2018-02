BRIEF-Aedifica H1 Profit (Owners Of The Parent) Up At 36.4 Million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORFOLIO EUR 37.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 44.5 MILLION, UP 19 PERCENT YOY

* REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OF EUR 1.7 BILLION AS OF 31 DEC 2017, UP 8 PERCENT YOY

* H1 PROFIT (OWNERS OF THE PARENT) EUR 36.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND EXPECTATION FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT EUR 2.5 GROSS PER SHARE ‍​

* OCCUPANCY RATE (UNFURNISHED PORTION) AT END DEC 2017 AT 98.7 PERCENT VERSUS 98.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)