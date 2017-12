Dec 29 (Reuters) - AEE AHAUS ENSCHEDER AG:

* FORECAST ADJUSTMENT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* BOARD ASSUMES THAT FORECAST FOR SLIGHTLY POSITIVE TOTAL ANNUAL RESULT WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS NEGATIVE FULL-YEAR RESULT IN MIDDLE FIVE-DIGIT RANGE