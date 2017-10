July 27 (Reuters) - AEFFE SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 150 MILLION VERSUS EUR 137.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, AIMS TO CONFIRM GROWTH TREND OF SALES AND MORE THAN PROPORTIONAL PROGRESSION OF PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)