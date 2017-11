Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean marine petroleum network inc. Announces preliminary earnings for third quarter 2017 and timing of full earnings results and conference call

* Aegean marine petroleum network inc - ‍expects to report a net loss for q3 of 2017 of between $0.09 - $0.11 per share​