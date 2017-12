Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc:

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. ANNOUNCES NEW THREE-YEAR SECURED GLOBAL BORROWING BASE MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR $750 MILLION

* AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK- ‍3-YEAR GLOBAL BORROWING BASE INCLUDES"ACCORDION" OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION, REPLACES CO'S OUTGOING 1-YEAR $1 BILLION FACILITY​