FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to cease physical supply operations in Singapore
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to cease physical supply operations in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces intention to cease physical supply operations in Singapore -- maintains trading presence in the Singapore market

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - ‍company will maintain a trading presence in Singapore market​

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network - arranging orderly withdrawal from physical supply market in Singapore in conjunction with MPA​ of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.