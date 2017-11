BRIEF-Aegion Corp reports Q3 loss per share $2.23

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion Corp reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 loss per share $2.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aegion Corp - ‍contract backlog as of September 30, 2017 was $756 million​

* Aegion Corp - ‍on October 25, 2017, Aegion's board of directors authorized a program to repurchase up to $40.0 million of company's common stock in 2018​