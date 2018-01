BRIEF-Aegon Announces Significant Step To Capture Greater Operational Efficiencies

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv:

* AEGON ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT STEP TO CAPTURE GREATER OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

* US SUBSIDIARY TRANSAMERICA ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO ADMINISTER CO‘S US INSURANCE AND ANNUITY BUSINESS LINES​

* AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO ANNUAL RUN-RATE EXPENSE SAVINGS FOR AEGON OF APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION INITIALLY, GROWING TO $100 MILLION OVER TIME​

* ‍TOTAL TRANSITION AND CONVERSION CHARGES ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY USD 280 MILLION

* ‍AGREEMENT, A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MORE THAN $2 BLN OF REVENUES TO TCS, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY Q2 2018​​