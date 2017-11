BRIEF-Aegon Q3 income before tax up at 618 million euros, above consensus

Nov 9 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* Q3 RETURN ON EQUITY 8.9 PERCENT VERSUS 7.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO‍​

* Q3 INCOME BEFORE TAX OF EUR ‍​618 MILLION VERSUS EUR 366 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 NET UNDERLYING EARNINGS OF EUR ‍​412 MILLION VERSUS EUR 349 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 SOLVENCY II RATIO INCREASES BY 10%-POINTS COMPARED WITH LAST QUARTER TO 195%.‍​

* Q3 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR ‍​ 556 MILLION VERSUS EUR 461 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* UNDERPINS TARGET TO RETURN EUR 2.1 BILLION OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE PERIOD 2016 TO 2018

* Q3 GROSS DEPOSITS INCREASE BY 65% TO EUR 41 BILLION ‍​

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 469 MILLION VERSUS EUR 274 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 GROSS FINANCIAL LEVERAGE RATIO IMPROVES BY 20 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY TO 29.2%

* Q3 SALES EUR ‍​ 4.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.90 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON AMERICAS: IS WELL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE USD 150 MILLION RUN-RATE EXPENSE SAVINGS BY END OF 2017‍​

* Q3 GROSS DEPOSIT GROWTH PUTS CO IN STRONG POSITION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

* Q3 NEW LIFE SALES EUR ‍​202 MILLION VERSUS EUR 219 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON AMERICAS: WILL IMPLEMENT FURTHER EXPENSE SAVINGS INITIATIVES IN COMING QUARTERS

* ON AMERICAS: FURTHER EXPENSE SAVINGS INITIATIVES TO ACHIEVE $300 MILLION RUN-RATE EXPENSE SAVINGS TARGET BY END 2018

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 491 MILLION