Dec 14 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv:

* ROBERT J. ROUTS, CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AT NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN MAY 2018

‍SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS ELECTED WILLIAM CONNELLY AS ITS NEXT CHAIRMAN AND HE WILL SUCCEED MR. ROUTS FOLLOWING NEXT AGM​