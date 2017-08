Aug 8 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* AEGON TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP

* ‍HAS AGREED TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP (UMG) TO AON GROEP NEDERLAND FOR EUR 295 MILLION​

* ‍DIVESTMENT WILL LEAD TO A BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 180 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF SOLVENCY II CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 225 MILLION​

* DEAL ‍WILL IMPROVE SOLVENCY II RATIO OF AEGON NETHERLANDS BY AN ESTIMATED 6%-POINTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)