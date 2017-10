Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aehr Test Systems

* Aehr Test Systems reports 31% revenue growth year over year in first quarter of fiscal 2018 and reiterates full year guidance

* Q1 sales rose 31 percent to $7.0 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Aehr Test Systems- backlog as of August 31, 2017 was $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: