Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aehr Test Systems:

* REPORTS 88% REVENUE GROWTH IN SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 AND REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q2 SALES ROSE 88 PERCENT TO $7.9 MILLION

* - BACKLOG AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $12.2 MILLION

* - ‍REITERATE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MAY 31, 2018​