BRIEF-Aeon Mall Likely Generated Some 33 Billion Yen In Operating Profit During March-Nov Period - Nikkei‍​

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* AEON MALL LIKELY GENERATED SOME 33 BILLION YEN IN OPERATING PROFIT DURING MARCH-NOV PERIOD, UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT ON THE YEAR - NIKKEI‍​

* AEON MALL‘S OPERATING REVENUE APPARENTLY ROSE 7 PERCENT TO A LITTLE OVER 210 BILLION YEN IN MARCH-NOV -NIKKEI

* AEON MALL‘S OPERATING PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR THROUGH FEB EXPECTED TO RISE 11% TO 50 BILLION YEN ON A 9% GAIN IN OPERATING REVENUE TO 295 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI​

* AEON MALL LIKELY WILL RETAIN FULL-YEAR PROJECTIONS WHEN IT ANNOUNCES NINE-MONTH RESULTS -NIKKEI