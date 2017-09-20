BRIEF- Aeon Reit Investment says prices of new units

Sept 20(Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue new units at the paid-in price of 107,086 yen per share through public offering, to raise 14.42 billion yen in total

* Says subscription period from Sept. 21 to Sept.22 and payment date on Sept. 27 for the offering

* Says it will issue new units at the paid-in price of 107,086 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 721.2 million yen in total

* Says the subscription date on Oct. 23 and payment date on Oct. 24 for the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VBaPHG

