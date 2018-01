BRIEF-AEP Reports Strong Posts Q4 Operating Earnings Per Share $0.85​

Jan 25 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AEP REPORTS STRONG 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END EARNINGS

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS OF $0.81 PER SHARE GAAP​

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.75 TO $3.95 PER SHARE

* QTRLY ‍ OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85​

* QTRLY ‍REV $3.8 BILLION VERSUS $3.8 BILLION LAST YEAR​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $3.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANS TO MAINTAIN ITS PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 AND 2019

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWER ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2020 BY $500 MILLION TO $5.5 BILLION