FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals comments on notification from contract manufacturer
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals comments on notification from contract manufacturer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍received notification by its contract drug product manufacturer that contract manufacturer received CRL from U.S FDA

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - ‍CRL from FDA regarding contract manufacturer's NDA for one of their own product candidates manufactured at Tampa, Florida facility​

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍according to contract manufacturer, CRL refers to a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspection at facility​

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍contract manufacturer has stated that they will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps​

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍currently believe it is probable that open issues will be resolved prior to February 28, 2018 PDUFA date for Rhopressa​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.