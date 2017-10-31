FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AeroCentury agrees to acquire JetFleet Holding
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-AeroCentury agrees to acquire JetFleet Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AeroCentury Corp

* AeroCentury Corp. Signs agreement to acquire JetFleet Holding Corp.

* AeroCentury Corp - ‍once acquisition is consummated, JHC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of company​

* AeroCentury Corp - “‍independent members of AeroCentury’s board of directors were unanimous in their support for acquisition”​

* AeroCentury Corp- ‍under merger agreement, JHC shareholders are to receive $3.5 million in cash and 129,286 shares of co’s common stock

* AeroCentury-For accounting purposes,expects to record settlement loss related to obligations under management agreement with JMC at time of acquisition

* AeroCentury - ‍believes acquisition provides potential for co to lower its overall management costs, “thus be accretive to shareholders in long term”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
