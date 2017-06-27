FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aerocentury entered into purchase agreements for purchase of three delaware statutory trusts each of which owns an embraer ERJ-170-200LR aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Aerocentury Corp

* Aerocentury - Entered into purchase agreements for purchase of three Delaware statutory trusts each of which owns an embraer ERJ-170-200LR aircraft

* Aerocentury Corp - Total aggregate purchase price payable for three owner trusts was $31.5 million

* Aerocentury Corp- Leases for two of aircraft expire May 29, 2025, and lease for third expires June 28, 2025

* Aerocentury Corp- Entered into purchase agreements with Metlife Capital Limited partnership on June 23- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tfjFSM] Further company coverage:

