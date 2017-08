BRIEF-Aeromexico reports 2017 July load factor to be 88.1 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv

* Aeromexico reports July 2017 traffic results

* Grupo Aeromexico SAB De CV - Aeromexico's July load factor was 88.1%, a decrease of 0.3 p.p. compared to July 2016

* Total July 2017 revenue passenger kilometers 3.92 billion versus 3.43 billion

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV - ‍transported 1.958 million passengers in July 2017; a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase​

* Grupo Aeromexico SAB De CV - Aeromexico's capacity in July, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKS), 4.45 billion increased by 14.9%