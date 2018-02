Feb 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV:

* AEROMEXICO REPORTS JANUARY 2018 TRAFFIC RESULTS

* GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV - AEROMEXICO‘S JANUARY 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 80.5%, AN INCREASE OF 2.1 P.P. COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017

* GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV - ‍JAN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (RPKS) INCREASED BY 19.7%, YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV - IN JAN, AEROMEXICO'S CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (ASKS), INCREASED BY 16.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR