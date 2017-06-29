FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-AES Corp on June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement - SEC Filing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 29, 2017 / 12:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AES Corp on June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* AES Corp - On June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement - SEC Filing

* AES - ‍amendment provides for establishment of additional tranche of revolving credit commitments in total amount of $300 million that terminates June 28, 2020​

* AES - Remainder of revolving credit commitments provided under credit agreement that were in effect prior to giving effect to amendment shall continue, will terminate on July 26, 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2tsSF3g] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.