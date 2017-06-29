BRIEF-AES Corp on June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement - SEC Filing

June 29 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* AES Corp - On June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement - SEC Filing

* AES - ‍amendment provides for establishment of additional tranche of revolving credit commitments in total amount of $300 million that terminates June 28, 2020​

* AES - Remainder of revolving credit commitments provided under credit agreement that were in effect prior to giving effect to amendment shall continue, will terminate on July 26, 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2tsSF3g] Further company coverage: