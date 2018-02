BRIEF-AES Corp Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.43‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AES Corp:

* AES CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM AND SIMPLIFY; ACHIEVED 2017 GUIDANCE AND INITIATES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $1.15 TO $1.25

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 TO $1.25

* ‍ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT METRICS IN 2019​

* ‍REAFFIRMING EXPECTATION FOR 8% TO 10% AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020​

* ‍WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW​

* ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PARENT FREE CASH FLOW OF $600 MILLION TO $675 MILLION​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43‍​

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.03

* REORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED IN FEB TO RESULT IN AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS TO BE REALIZED THROUGH 2019

* IN Q4 RECORDED $31 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH COST SAVINGS

* ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER 8% TO 10% AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH IN PARENT FREE CASH FLOW THROUGH 2020 FROM 2017 PARENT FREE CASH FLOW OF $637 MILLION​

* ‍IS ESTABLISHING A GOAL TO REDUCE ITS CARBON INTENSITY BY 50% FROM 2016 TO 2030​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,643 MILLION VERSUS $2,660 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: