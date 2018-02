BRIEF-AES Corp Reorganizes Growth And Commercial Activities Into Three New Units

Feb 5 (Reuters) - AES Corp:

* AES CORP - REORGANIZED GROWTH AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES INTO THREE NEW UNITS

* AES - CFO TOM O‘FLYNN WILL CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE AND ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR LEADING US RENEWABLES GROWTH UNIT

* AES CORP - MANUEL PÉREZ DUBUC WILL LEAD A CONSOLIDATED SOUTH AMERICA GROWTH UNIT

* AES CORP - JUAN IGNACIO RUBIOLO WILL LEAD MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN GROWTH UNIT

* AES - CONSOLIDATING ITS 5 STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT STRUCTURE

* AES - WILL NOW MANAGE GLOBAL OPERATIONS & INFRASTRUCTURE ACTIVITIES UNDER COO BERNERD DA SANTOS