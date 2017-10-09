FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AES Corp sees recent hurricanes to hurt FY 2017 adj EPS by $0.03 to $0.05
#Bonds News
October 9, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-AES Corp sees recent hurricanes to hurt FY 2017 adj EPS by $0.03 to $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in lower half of $1.00 to $1.10 range

* Aes provides an update on operations in puerto rico and the u.s. Virgin islands, following recent hurricanes

* ‍sees potential adjusted eps impact from recent hurricanes of $0.03 to $0.05 per share for 2017​

* ‍sustained modest damage to 24 mw illumina solar plant,minor damage to 524 mw aes puerto rico coal-fired plant, both located in puerto rico​

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for all metrics, but now expects adjusted eps to be in lower half of $1.00 to $1.10 range following recent hurricanes​

* ‍company’s 2017 guidance for consolidated free cash flow is $1,400 to $2,000 million and operating cash flow is $2,000 million to $2,800 million​

* ‍company’s 5 mw usvi solar i solar plant in U.S. Virgin islands has been materially damaged following hurricanes Irma and Maria​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

