BRIEF-AES Corp sees recent hurricanes to hurt FY 2017 adj EPS by $0.03 to $0.05

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in lower half of $1.00 to $1.10 range

* Aes provides an update on operations in puerto rico and the u.s. Virgin islands, following recent hurricanes

* ‍sees potential adjusted eps impact from recent hurricanes of $0.03 to $0.05 per share for 2017​

* ‍sustained modest damage to 24 mw illumina solar plant,minor damage to 524 mw aes puerto rico coal-fired plant, both located in puerto rico​

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for all metrics, but now expects adjusted eps to be in lower half of $1.00 to $1.10 range following recent hurricanes​

* ‍company’s 2017 guidance for consolidated free cash flow is $1,400 to $2,000 million and operating cash flow is $2,000 million to $2,800 million​

* ‍company's 5 mw usvi solar i solar plant in U.S. Virgin islands has been materially damaged following hurricanes Irma and Maria​