BRIEF-AES Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* AES reports second quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance and long-term expectations

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $3.5 million versus $3.2 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps $1.00-$1.10

* Reaffirming 2017 guidance and average annual growth of 8 percent to 10 percent in consolidated free cash flow and adjusted eps through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: