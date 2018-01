BRIEF-AES Says Estimates That Enactment Of Tax Act Will Result In Non-Cash Charge Of About $1.10-$1.25 In EPS From Continuing Operations In Q4 2017

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aes Corp:

* AES SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ENACTMENT OF TAX ACT WILL RESULT IN NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $1.10-$1.25 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN Q4 2017 - SEC FILING

* AES - CHARGE HAS NO IMPACT ON PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* AES- SEES TAX ACT HAVING NON-CASH IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.05-$0.08 IN 2018, AFTER $1 BILLION OF DEBT PAY DOWN DUE TO MASINLOC BUSINESS SALE IN PHILIPPINES Source text: (bit.ly/2DhSi0U) Further company coverage: